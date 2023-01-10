Gold and silver prices remain focused higher ahead of CPI data later this week as retail traders continue building downside exposure. What are key levels to watch?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD skids below $1870 as yields rebound ahead of Fed Powell’s speech - January 9, 2023
- Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Retail Traders Increase Short Bets as CPI Nears - January 9, 2023
- Gold hovers near 8-month peak as dollar slips - January 9, 2023