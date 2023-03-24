During Friday’s early trade, gold prices rose by Rs 650 from yesterday’s close, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,780. Silver prices rose by Rs 1,000, selling at Rs 72,600. The price of …
