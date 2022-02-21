Gold has become a winner amid escalating tensions between western countries and Russia. Investors have rushed to safe havens like gold, pushing its price to the highest level since June last year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from multi-month high, geopolitical risks limit losses - February 21, 2022
- Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Daniel Racine Sells 37,945 Shares - February 21, 2022
- Gold and silver prices jump as Ukrainian risks rise - February 21, 2022