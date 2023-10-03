Anuj Gupta, Head of Commodity and Currency at HDFC Securities, believes gold prices will likely extend their fall after the price broke support at $1880. Comex Spot Gold has immediate strong support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices likely to fall further - October 3, 2023
- UAE gold prices plummet further: Will they drop further? - October 3, 2023
- Gold price dives to its lowest level since March on higher Fed rate outlook - October 3, 2023