Gold prices fell by ₹180 to ₹60,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the international markets, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 2,003 per ounce and USD 25.15 per ounce …
