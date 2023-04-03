The prices of both gold and silver were down on Monday, in comparison to the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rate of 22 carat (K) gold was at 5,470 – dow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Time Could Be Running Out To Buy Gold At These Prices - April 3, 2023
- Pan American Silver (PAAS) Completes Yamana Gold Acquisition - April 3, 2023
- Gold price rallies as OPEC+ supply cut fuels more uncertainty - April 3, 2023