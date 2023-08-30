On Wednesday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchanged from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rates for one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 22K gold are ₹ 5470, ₹ 43,760, ₹ 54,700, and ₹ 5,47,000, respectively.
