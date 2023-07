According to the Goodreturns website, it will cost ₹ 5,50,000 to buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold. The same quantity in 24-carat variety will cost ₹ 6,00,000 as one gram of 24-carat gold currently retails at ₹ 6000. Customers must pay ₹ 48,000 to get 8 grams of 24-carat gold.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)