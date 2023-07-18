For 10 gram of 22K gold, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹54,980, and ₹5,49,800 for 100 gram, with the rates for 24K of the metal being ₹59,980 for 10 gram, and ₹5,99,800 for 100 gram. It must, however, also be noted that the prices given here …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)