Meanwhile, silver, too, is costlier than yesterday, with its prices rising by ₹ 0.60 per gram. Hence, as per Goodreturns, customers can purchase one gram of the metal for ₹ 77, while for eight gram, they must spend ₹ 616, and ₹ 770 for 10 gram; 100 gram comes for ₹ 7700, and 1 kilogram, for ₹ 77,000.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)