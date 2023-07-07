The price of 24-carat gold also maintained stability to the previous day. Now the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹59,160. Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained the same on Friday. One kg …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on July 7: Check latest rates in your city - July 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD within $1,890–1930 range, US data eyed – Confluence Detector - July 7, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, July 7, 2023: Precious metals witness dip on MCX | Check latest rates here - July 7, 2023