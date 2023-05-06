There is a marginal rise in the prices of both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold on Saturday, with a change of Re 1 per gram from the rates on the previous day. Accordingly, 1 gram of 22K gold is available for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on May 6: Check latest rates in your city - May 6, 2023
- Gold price rises Rs 220 to Rs 62,400, silver jumps Rs 1,150 to 78,250 - May 5, 2023
- Q1 gold jewelry glitters on recovery - May 5, 2023