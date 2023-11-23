The price of gold remained steady on Thursday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹ 5,685 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹ 45,480 and ₹ 56,850 respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at ₹ 5,68,500. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹ 6,202 per gram.
