Here, it is to be noted that gold’s daily prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates for that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on November 5: What are latest rates for your city? - November 5, 2023
- Gold prices in Pakistan inch upward with slight gain - November 5, 2023
- ‘Probably not’: Alasdair Gold says it would take an ‘amazing deal’ for Spurs to sell 29-year-old in January - November 4, 2023