Gold prices decreased by Re 1 on Tuesday. According to the website Goodreturns, the price of 22K gold stood at ₹5,634 per gram. On the other hand, the price of 24K gold was at ₹6,146 per gram. ‘K’ or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold.
