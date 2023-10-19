On Thursday, the daily price for both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is up by Re 1 for each gram as compared to the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22K gold comes for ₹ 5546,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on October 19: Check latest rates for your city - October 18, 2023
- Sensex, Nifty To See Cautious Open On Worries About Oil Prices, Fed Policy - October 18, 2023
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls following profit reports, and oil prices jump on war worries - October 18, 2023