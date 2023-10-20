On Friday, customers will have to spend more on gold than the yellow metal’s corresponding prices on the previous day. As per the Goodreturns website, 22-carat (K) gold is costlier by ₹25 for each gram;
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on October 20: Check latest rates for your city - October 19, 2023
- Gold price in RMB buoyed by strong demand - October 19, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surges above $1,970 amid softer USD, Fed Powell’s dovish comments - October 19, 2023