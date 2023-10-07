The price of gold remained unchanged on Saturday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹ 5,250 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹ 42,000 and ₹ 52,500 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on October 7: Check latest rates in your city - October 7, 2023
- Gold price jumps from seven-month low after ease in US dollar, bond yield and crude oil rate - October 6, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Projection Soars: BTC-Gold Ratio Indicator Proposes $120,000 Price Target - October 6, 2023