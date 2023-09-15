On Friday, gold is costlier than the previous day, with a daily price change of ₹ 20 per gram for 22-carat (K) gold and ₹ 22 per gram for 24K, according to the Goodreturns website.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price today, September 15, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates - September 15, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on September 15: Check latest rates for your city - September 15, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-week low as strong US data lifts dollar, yields - September 15, 2023