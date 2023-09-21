It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily cost, one must contact their local jeweller (s).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 60,230, silver falls Rs 300 to Rs 74,500 - September 20, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on September 21: Check latest rates for your city - September 20, 2023
- Stocks end lower ahead of the Fed’s rate decision - September 20, 2023