These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on September 22: Check latest rates in your city - September 21, 2023
- Stocks retreat, US yields advance, dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed - September 21, 2023
- Fed leaves rates unchanged as it waits for economy’s next moves - September 21, 2023