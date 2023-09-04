The price of gold maintained stability on Monday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at 5,520 per gram, while larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at 44 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on September 4: Check latest rates in your city - September 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD upside appears impulsive beyond $1,930 but sentiment matters - September 3, 2023
- Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,220 per 10g - September 3, 2023