The price of gold saw a moderate decline on Tuesday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,515 per gram compared to the day earlier of ₹5,530. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GDX: Timing The Market And The $2,000 Floor For Gold - September 5, 2023
- Gold prices inch lower as markets weigh Fed rate trajectory - September 5, 2023
- Gold prices steady in early trade in Dubai - September 5, 2023