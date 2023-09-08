On Friday, gold is a bit costlier from the previous day, according to Goodreturns. As per the website, the prices of 22-carat (K) gold are up by ₹ 10 per gram, and stand at ₹ 5500 (one gram), ₹ 44,000 (eight gram), ₹ 55,000 (10 gram), and ₹ 5,50,000 (100 gram).
