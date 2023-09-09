Silver price maintained stability, with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of ₹ 74,000.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on September 9: Check latest rates in your city - September 9, 2023
- Sovereign gold bond opens next week. Date, price, other details; apply or not? - September 9, 2023
- Gold rates today under pressure as US dollar hits six month high. Buy or wait for more correction? - September 8, 2023