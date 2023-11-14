The price of gold remained saw a moderate decline. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,545 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹44,360 and ₹55,450 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices remain steady: Find latest rates in your city - November 13, 2023
- Gold little changed as investors brace for U.S. inflation report - November 13, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as investors brace for US inflation report - November 13, 2023