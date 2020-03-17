Gold and silver prices slide but miners stocks shine

Gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) fell to their lowest settlement since December, and silver futures (XAGUSD:CUR) slumped to their worst in more than a decade, although both metals significantly cut earlier …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rises after US Fed cuts rate - March 16, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Illiquidity Likely Behind Gold’s Erratic Price Action - March 16, 2020
- Why are Gold and Bitcoin struggling? [Video] - March 16, 2020