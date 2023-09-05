Gold prices opened on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday at Rs 59,347 per 10 grams and hit an intraday low of Rs 59,336. In the international market, prices hovered around $1,945.55 per troy ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices steady on MCX; momentum indicator RSI hints at possible profit booking - September 5, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on September 5: Check latest rates in your city - September 5, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD finds dual support at $1,930 and $1,915, US data eyed – Confluence Detector - September 5, 2023