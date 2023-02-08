Gold prices rose by Rs 110 during Wednesday’s early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 57,550. Silver prices also surged by Rs 100, with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 71,400. The price …
