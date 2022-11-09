Gold and other precious metals are trading at their highest levels in more than a month, and it isn’t because of the midterm election. Instead, the metals are rising thanks to a consistent slide in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and Silver Prices Surged Today. Here’s Why. - November 8, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD clings to monthly high above $1,700 amid softer DXY, China, US inflation eyed - November 8, 2022
- The best times to buy gold - November 8, 2022
Discussion about this post