On Tuesday, the price of 24 carat gold decreased by Rs. 540.0 to Rs. 7302.7 per gram. The price per gram of 22-carat gold has decreased by Rs. 495.0. 24 carat gold’s price has increased by 0.27 percent in the past week, while it has decreased by 0.14 percent in the past month.

