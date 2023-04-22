Today’s 24-caret gold rate in Delhi is priced at Rs 60,970 for 10 grams and the silver price is Rs 76, 900 for 1 kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi Today …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and Silver prices today, April 22, in different cities - April 22, 2023
- City jewellers tackle heat, surging gold prices to lure shoppers - April 22, 2023
- Gold Price Prediction: By Next Akshaya Tritiya, Gold Price Seen at Rs 68,000 per 10 Gram! - April 22, 2023