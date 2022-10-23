According to the Goodreturns website, the cost of 1 gramme of both 22k and 24K gold is up 1 rupee from Saturday, while the rates of silver are unchanged.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Diwali, Dhanteras 2022: Gold price slips to Rs 50,600, silver remains unchanged at Rs 56,150 - October 23, 2022
- Diwali Gold Rate Today: Check revised gold price in your city a day after Dhanteras - October 23, 2022
- Gold and silver prices today, October 23: On Diwali eve, here are the rates for your city - October 23, 2022
Discussion about this post