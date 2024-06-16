G old And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Sunday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7416.6 per gm up by Rs.431.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6793.6 per gm up by Rs.395.0.
