G old And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7321.0 per gm down by Rs.285.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6706.0 per gm down by Rs.261.0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today on 20-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city - June 20, 2024
- Gold Price Today, June 20: Check How Much You Have To Pay For Yellow Metal In Major Indian Cities - June 20, 2024
- Did Analyst’s Bullish Outlook on Gold Prices Help Newmont Corporation (NEM) Get a Rating Upgrade? - June 19, 2024