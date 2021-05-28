Gold and Silver prices today: Precious metal rates fall for second day in a row on MCX; details here

With a marginal dip, both gold and silver are trading low on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on May 28, 2021. Check out the city-wise gold and silver prices in India.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears attack $1,890 ahead of US PCE inflation, budget - May 28, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD at risk of decline on strong US PCE inflation figures - May 28, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 28 May 2021: Yellow metal falls below Rs 48,500, down over Rs 7,700 from record high - May 28, 2021