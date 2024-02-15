Analysts say, however, that heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East provided some cushion against prospects of higher rates in the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal continues slide for the fifth consecutive day - February 15, 2024
- Gold near 2-month low as traders assess comments from Fed officials - February 15, 2024
- Gold ETFs see massive outflows as Bitcoin ETFs flourish - February 15, 2024