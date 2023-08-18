Gold and silver prices have significantly dropped in recent weeks, reflecting the global market volatility and the strengthening of the US dollar. Gold prices opened on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday at Rs 58,393 per 10 grams and hit an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal hits a five-month low, slips 5% YTD. Should you invest now? - August 18, 2023
- Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 59,020; silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 72,500 - August 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to move toward $1,900, focus shifts to Jackson Hole Symposium - August 17, 2023