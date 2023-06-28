Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened on Wednesday at a price of Rs 58,176 per 10 grams and hit an intraday low of Rs 58,155. In the international market, prices hovered around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls seek acceptance from $1,935 and Fed Chair Powell – Confluence Detector - June 28, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades with a mild positive bias, not out of the woods yet - June 28, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal hovers near 3-month lows - June 28, 2023