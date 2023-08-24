Manav Modi, Analyst, Commodity and Currency, MOFSL, said, “Gold prices hovered near two-week highs on Thursday, lifted by a retreat in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as investors waited to see …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal hovers near a two-week high - August 24, 2023
- Time to sell? UAE gold prices continue to rise - August 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD marches towards $1,940, Fed Chair Powell’s speech eyed – Confluence Detector - August 24, 2023