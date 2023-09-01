Gold steadied, hovering near its one-month peak, as a fall in Dollar index and US Yields was slightly offset by unchanged inflation and lower jobless claims data. U.S. inflation, measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, was unchanged at 0.2%.
