Gold hovered near a more than six-month low hit in the last session, as the dollar and Treasury yields held at elevated levels, with markets awaiting U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal hovers near six-month low. What should investors’ strategy be? - September 28, 2023
- Asia-Pacific markets mixed as a rally in oil prices, treasury yields dented risk sentiment - September 28, 2023
- Australia’s next big gold mine comes with new $1.3b price tag - September 28, 2023