Gold prices opened on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday at Rs 58,154 per 10 grams and hit an intraday low of Rs 58,111. In the international market, prices hovered around $1,917.24 per troy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal inches lower in the early trade, Silver slips 2.91% MTD - July 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks south toward $1,890 ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI - July 3, 2023
- Gold edges lower on stronger dollar, hawkish Fed rate-hike path ahead - July 2, 2023