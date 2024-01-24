Gold opens on the MCX on Tuesday at Rs 61,994 per 10 grams Silver opens on the MCX at Rs 71,106 per kg The US 10Y yield is hovering steady at near 4.1% Gold prices opened on the Multi Commodity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal rises amid soft dollar - January 24, 2024
- Gold slips as strong U.S. data dampens Fed rate cut bets - January 24, 2024
- Gold prices steady amid rate-cut uncertainty; Copper cools from China gains - January 24, 2024