Gold opened on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday at Rs 60,805 per 10 grams and hit an intraday low of Rs 60,805. In the international market, prices hovered around $1,991.43 per troy ounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal rises as US dollar weakens - November 21, 2023
- Gold price today: Yellow metal jumps by Rs 377 per 10 gram to cross Rs 61,000-mark - November 21, 2023
- Gold prices rally before Fed minutes, copper rises on tighter supplies - November 21, 2023