Analysts say this was because of geopolitical tensions, higher crude oil prices and weakness in the dollar after FOMC said it would not cut interest rates soon …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal soars to one-month high - February 2, 2024
- Gold set for best week in 7 as dollar softens ahead of US jobs data - February 2, 2024
- Gold finishes up thanks to growing safe-haven demand - February 2, 2024