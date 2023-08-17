The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in Thursday’s early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,400, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near multi-month low, seems vulnerable below 200-day SMA - August 16, 2023
- Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 59,400 - August 16, 2023
- Gold Steady; May Stage Technical Rebound - August 16, 2023