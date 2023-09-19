On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, gold prices in India saw a slight uptick on September 19. Gold futures maturing on October 5 were up by 0.41 per cent, trading at Rs 59,232 as of 09:14 am on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India.
