3. Gold has broken out of its stubborn resistance level of $1350/Oz and is now set to go a lot higher. 4. Earlier this year silver prices formed a double top at $16.20/Oz followed by a decline in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold And Silver Stocks: Buy As Monetary Policy Is Relaxed - July 25, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Rebounds Despite Soft PMI Data - July 25, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firmer dollar, profit-taking; focus on ECB outcome - July 25, 2019