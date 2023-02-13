Gold continues to hold above the strong support area of … opening the way toward the mid-December low of 22.50, roughly the price objective of a sideways topping pattern.For the imminent downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Have Precious Metals Turned Bearish? - February 12, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower as dollar firms, U.S. inflation data in focus - February 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD shows volatility contraction above $1,860 ahead of US Inflation - February 12, 2023